Three people injured in shooting at Sahara Hookah Lounge on Hertel Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating after three people were shot inside a hookah lounge on Hertel Avenue early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at Sahara Hookah Lounge on the 1100 block of Hertel Avenue. Police say three men were shot inside the hookah lounge during a dispute.

The three men were taken to ECMC. A 36-year-old man is in critical condition and two 28-year-old men are described as stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255.