Three people injured in overnight Niagara Falls crash

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police say three people suffered injuries after a vehicle crashed and rolled down an embankment early Sunday morning.

Officials say the car was traveling west on Niagara Falls Boulevard, near 56th Street, when the 18-year-old driver crossed into the eastbound lane and rolled down the embankment. The crash happened just before 1 a.m.

Police say the male driver and a 21-year-old male passenger were ejected from the vehicle. A 19-year-old female passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, remained in the car.

The victims were taken to Erie County Medical Center by AMR.

The driver is currently in serious, but stable condition, in the trauma ICU with head and hip injuries, according to police. The 21-year-old passenger is also in stable condition after he suffered a fracture to his sternum and other non-life threatening injuries. The 19-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.