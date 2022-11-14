Three people injured in crash in the City of Tonawanda

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash on Main Street in the City of Tonawanda on Monday.

The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Fuller Avenue.

Police said the driver of a van left the roadway and hit two power poles. The driver and two passengers were transported to Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

According to police, the driver said his foot got stuck between the brake and the accelerator which caused him to veer off the road.