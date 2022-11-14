Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three people injured in crash in the City of Tonawanda

100_0014.jpg
City of Tonawanda Police Department
100_0014.jpg
Posted at 3:00 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 15:00:37-05

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash on Main Street in the City of Tonawanda on Monday.

The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Fuller Avenue.

Police said the driver of a van left the roadway and hit two power poles. The driver and two passengers were transported to Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

According to police, the driver said his foot got stuck between the brake and the accelerator which caused him to veer off the road.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills