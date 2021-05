BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Troopers say three people are hurt, including one in serious condition following a crash on the Thruway in Batavia, Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the crash happened on I-90 westbound in Batavia just before 1 p.m.

Officials say at least one person needed to be airlifted.

Traffic was shut down for a brief period but has since opened back up.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.