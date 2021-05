BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say three people are hurt following a shooting on Walden Avenue, Saturday night.

Investigators say they responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 500-block of Walden Avenue just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

All three people are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.