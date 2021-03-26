One dead, three hurt in late-night crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say one person is dead and three others have been hurt in a crash in the city's Old First Ward.

The department tells 7 Eyewitness News two cars collided at the intersection of South Park Avenue and Van Rensselaer Street just after 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the driver of a Nissan Sentra was driving eastbound on South Park Ave. when they crossed the double yellow line and hit an oncoming vehicle.

The male driver of the Sentra was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and police are now trying to identify him.

The three people in the other vehicle were taken to ECMC with injuries that are described as non-life threatening by police.