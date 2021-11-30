Three people hospitalized in serious crash in Town of Elba

TOWN OF ELBA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious crash in the Town of Elba that sent three people to Strong Memorial Hospital.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Monday, when investigators say a Honda Civic ran a stop sign on Lockport Road at the intersection with Route 98, t-boning a Toyota Prius in the intersection.

The sheriff's office says a passenger in the Civic was ejected from the car and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight. The driver of the Civic and a passenger in the Prius were also injured and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in an ambulance.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff's office says all three people who were hurt suffered only minor injuries.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The cause is under investigation.