Three people arrested in connection with reports of larceny at Holiday Valley

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Ellicottville Police Department says it arrested three people in connection to reports of larceny at the Tamarack Club of Holiday Valley.

Police say it happened at or around 6p.m. on December 21st

50-year-old John Oyler of Little Valley, 56-year-old Michael Havers from Salamanca and 46-year-old Darby Monahan from Salamanca now face several charges including Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree and Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

Oyler is still behind bars. Havers and Monahan were released and expected to appear in court at a later date.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office and the Salamanca Police Department assisted the Ellicottville Police Department in its investigation.