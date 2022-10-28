Three people arrested after NYSP investigation into Internet crimes against children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police say three people have been arrested after it conducted investigations in the Town of Amherst and Village of Depew into Internet crimes against children.

25-year-old Samuel P. Lipsius of Amherst was charged with promoting obscene sexual performance by a child and possession of obscene sexual performance by a child.

75-year-old John B. Merow of Amherst was charged with possession of obscene sexual performance by a child.

65-year-old Gene T. Smith of Depew was charged with possession of obscene sexual performance by a child.