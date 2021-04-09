Three overnight shootings in Buffalo leave two people dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating three early morning shootings that left two people dead.

Detectives say a 22 year-old Hamburg man was found shot in his leg inside an apartment on Shepard Street about 1:20 a.m. He was taken to ECMC, where he is listed in stable condition. Firefighters were also called to the scene to put out a fire on the side porch that officers discovered as they arrived.

Less than 10 minutes later, officers responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Freund Street. As police arrived, they say a large crowd was running from the scene. A 28 year-old man who had been shot died at the scene.

About an hour later, police say a 21 year-old man was found in a driveway on Montana Avenue. He had been shot multiple times and later died at ECMC.

Police are asking anyone with information about any of the shootings to call or text the confidential tipline at (716) 847-2255.

