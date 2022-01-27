Three New Jersey men arrested in Niagara Falls in connection with New Jersey murder

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The United States Marshals Service says three New Jersey men were arrested in Niagara Falls in connection with the murder of a man inside a convenience store in New Jersey.

Officials say Luis Feliciano, 19; Edwin Escobar, 20; and Shaqwil Marlow, 19, were arrested at a home on 24th Street in Niagara Falls on Wednesday all in connection with the murder of Luis “Fluff" Rivera, who was murdered inside a Wawa on January 13 in Vineland, N.J.

The men are facing the following charges



Feliciano: charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

Escobar: charged with conspiracy to commit murder as well as other offenses related to the original homicide.

Marlow: charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and criminal mischief.

The arrest of these 3 individuals signifies the devoted work the U.S. Marshals dedicate to apprehending these most wanted individuals. Our deputies conduct countless hours of demanding and arduous investigative efforts to ensure that these dangerous fugitives are brought to justice. Once again, the collaborative efforts of our local, state, and task force partners show that our pursuit for justice has no boundaries.



U.S. Marshal for the District of New Jersey, Juan Mattos and U.S. Marshal for the Western District of New York, Charles Salina

All men were arrested without incident.