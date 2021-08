BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say three men are hurt following a shooting on Broadway in Buffalo, early Sunday morning.

Investigators say they responded to a shooting on Broadway around Lathrop Street just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say all three were sent to ECMC to be treated, with one being treated for serious injuries.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.