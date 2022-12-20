Three local entrepreneurs awarded $20,000 to grow their businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three local entrepreneurs have been awarded $20,000 to grow their businesses through M&T Bank's Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab.

This six-week program empowers and educates racially and ethnically diverse small business owners in planning, networking and effective branding.

Monday night, seven entrepreneurs pitched their business plans to a panel of judges, and three went home winners.

First place and $10,000 was awarded to Porsha Ari Parson and her marketing and public relations agency, Ari Parson PR.

Second place, and $6,000 was awarded to Kiper Moving Transportation, led by Dante Griggs, and third place was awarded to MOBE Kitchen & Bath Remodeling, led by Mubark Abdalla.

M&T Banks says the goal of this competition is to provide local entrepreneurs with an opportunity to secure new resources and advance their business growth.