Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three killed in late night crash in Welland, Ontario, Canada

Ontario Provincial Police say all three victims were in a pick-up truck that collided with a bus
Deadly crash in Welland, Ontario
David Ritchie
3 people died in a Saturday crash in Welland, Ontario
Deadly crash in Welland, Ontario
Posted

ONTARIO, CA (WKBW) — Authorities in Canada are working to identify the three people killed in a crash late Saturday night, in Welland, Ontario. The community is located about 40 minutes west of Buffalo.

7 News spoke with Ontario Provincial Police who said the crash happened on Highway 58 at Kleiner Street. A pick-up truck collided with a transit bus.

All three people inside the truck were killed.

Police said the bus driver was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries. Two passengers on the bus were also injured. Only one went to the hospital.

OPP said it kept a portion of Highway 58 closed Sunday while investigators worked. The road reopened Sunday evening.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!