Three killed in late night crash in Welland, Ontario, Canada

ONTARIO, CA (WKBW) — Authorities in Canada are working to identify the three people killed in a crash late Saturday night, in Welland, Ontario. The community is located about 40 minutes west of Buffalo.

7 News spoke with Ontario Provincial Police who said the crash happened on Highway 58 at Kleiner Street. A pick-up truck collided with a transit bus.

All three people inside the truck were killed.

Police said the bus driver was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries. Two passengers on the bus were also injured. Only one went to the hospital.

OPP said it kept a portion of Highway 58 closed Sunday while investigators worked. The road reopened Sunday evening.