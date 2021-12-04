Three juveniles arrested after 16-year-old shot in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say three juveniles have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was shot on Eller Avenue, early Saturday morning.

Investigators say a 16-year-old boy who was shot and two other juveniles were detained by Erie County Medical Center police after they arrived in a car around 3 a.m.

Officials say they were detained due to allegedly possessing a loaded weapon in the car.

All three have been charged with criminal possession of a loaded weapon.

If you have any information about the suspects, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.