Three injured in crash between school bus and van on Hopkins Road

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police are investigating a rollover crash between a school bus and a van on Hopkins Road Tuesday morning.

Police said the crash occurred in the area of 1156 Hopkins Road near Billy Wilson Park and caused the bus to roll over.

No students were on board the bus, just the driver and an aide. There was a single occupant in the van. One occupants of the bus and the driver of the van were extricated. All three were transported to ECMC for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 11:30 a.m. Hopkins Road is closed between Klein and Dodge Roads as the cause of the crash is investigated.