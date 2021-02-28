Three hurt, one in serious condition following crash involving stolen vehicle in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police say three people are hurt, one in serious condition following a crash involving a stolen vehicle on North Bailey Avenue, Saturday night.

Investigators say a person driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado hit a 2019 Chevrolet driven by 63-year-old Tonawanda resident and a 2017 Honda which was occupied by a 38-year-old and a 19-year-old from Amherst.

The 63-year-old was taken via Twin City Ambulance with serious lower body injuries, and those in the Honda were taken to area hospitals as well to be treated for their injuries.

Following an investigation, officers determined that the vehicle was stolen and five people were taken into custody.

The crash is under investigation and the names of those in custody are not being released at this time.