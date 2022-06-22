Three fires in Wyoming County being investigated as arson

WYOMING COUNTY (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office announced it is investigating three fires as arson.

The sheriff's office said the fires have occurred weekly for the last three weeks:

Saturday, June 5, 2022 @ 11:07 p.m.



3856 Hermitage Road, Town of Orangeville

Vacant House

Owner- Marquart Bros.

Saturday, June 11, 2022 @ 11:08 p.m.



4050 Hermitage Road, Town of Wethersfield

Vacant House

Owner- Marquart Bros.

Strykersville Fire Department had its Tanker Truck significantly damaged during a refill operation.

Saturday, June 18, 2022 @ 11:42 p.m.



Quakertown Road, Town of Orangeville

Large tire fire in a bunk silo

Owner- TJ Marquart and Sons

One Firefighter from the Warsaw Fire Department and one Firefighter from the Silver Springs Fire Department suffered minor injuries during suppression efforts. They were treated and released from WCCHS.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Ed Till of the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 585-786-8989 or the Confidential Tip Line at 585-786-8965.