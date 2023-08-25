Three facing charges after SPCA rescues 22 dogs and one cat from Town of Tonawanda home

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 30-year-old Jamie D. Aaron, 47-year-old Marybeth Aaron and 43-year-old Marc R. Scholes were arraigned Thursday in Tonawanda Town Court and each was charged with 23 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance and 23 counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to impounded animal.

In addition, Marybeth Aaron and Scholes were arraigned on one count of endangering the welfare of a child charge.

The district attorney's office said on August 8 the SPCA Serving Erie County and Town of Tonawanda Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Dupont Avenue and Jamie Aaron, Marybeth Aaron and Scholes are accused of failing to provide necessary food, water and care to 22 dogs and one cat. They were allegedly found in unsanitary conditions without access to food and water. They were signed over to the custody of the SPCA.

They are scheduled to return on September 28 for further proceedings and were released on their own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.

The judge issued a “no animal” order, which prevents them from owning or caring for any animals while the case is pending.

“These defendants are accused of failing to provide proper care for the children and numerous animals living inside of their home. I want to thank our partners at the SPCA for their work in this investigation and care they have provided to the many animals rescued from this home." - Erie County DA John Flynn

You can find further information, including additional pictures and how you can help the animals on the SPCA website here.