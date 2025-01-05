Three displaced after fire on East Eagle Street in Buffalo, demolition requested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday in an occupied home at 887 East Eagle Street.

Fire officials said the fire is believed to have started on the second floor and then spread to the attic. Firefighters were able to contain the flames but a partial collapse occurred on the side of the building.

Damage is estimated at $100,000 to the structure and $30,000 to the contents.

Two adults and a child were displaced and the Red Cross is assisting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a demolition has been requested.