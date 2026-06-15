Three dead following car crash in Genesee County

STAFFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) —Three people are dead after a late-night car crash in Genesee county.

The crash happened on Prole Road in the town of Stafford.

Dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday. Deputies say a black Nissan Altima was heading north on Prole Road before heading off the west side of the road and hitting a tree.

The driver was 23-year-old Joseph Martinez of Pavilion. The two passengers were 23-year-old Dylan person and 22-year-old Megan Merrell. Both passengers were from Batavia.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Several agencies responded to the crash to help. Those included state police and local fire departments from Stafford and Batavia.

The Genesee county sheriff's office is still investigating the crash.

