Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three City of Buffalo parks damaged during Fourth of July festivities

park 1.png
City of Buffalo
park 1.png
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jul 05, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced that the Department of Public Works is assessing the damage done at three Buffalo parks on the Fourth of July.

At Cazenovia and Riverside, baseball diamonds were damaged by people lighting off fireworks that burned parts of the infield.

At Shoshone, garbage totes were burned and it is believed that fireworks were the cause.

At Ralph C. Wilson Park, a large amount of debris was left behind in and around the splash pad.

"DPW officials say thousands of people enjoyed City parks over the July 4th holiday and they remind everyone to be respectful of the parks and to clean up after themselves," the city said in a release.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!