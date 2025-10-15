Three children and one adult injured in school bus crash in Wyoming County

TOWN OF JAVA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a school bus in the Town of Java.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. on October 9 at the intersection of State Route 98 and Chaffee Road.

The sheriff's office said a First Student school bus was transporting 19 children home from Arcade Elementary School when the crash occurred.

According to the sheriff's office, the bus was traveling north on State Route 98 and was waiting to make a left turn onto Chafee Road when it allegedly turned in front of a vehicle traveling south and caused the crash.

Three children reported injuries; two were transported to Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the school bus was not injured but was issued a citation for failing to yield the right of way while making a left turn. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Wyoming County Community Hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.