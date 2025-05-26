Three charged after police pursuit that began in Wheatfield ended in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced that three people have been charged after a pursuit that began in Wheatfield ended in Buffalo.

The sheriff's office said that while on routine patrol in the area of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Mavis Drive, a deputy observed two vehicles make an improper U-turn and continue following each other into the residential area. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop and they allegedly fled. A pursuit began with both vehicles on Krueger, Norman and Nash Roads in the Town of Wheatfield.

According to the sheriff's office, the vehicles allegedly split in opposite directions and the deputy pursued one vehicle that was determined to be stolen out of the Town of Amherst. The vehicle pursuit continued until it ended at McCarthy Park in Buffalo.

Niagara County Sheriff's Office

All occupants allegedly ran from the vehicle and were taken into custody without incident with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies.

The sheriff's office said 18-year-old Anevaeh S. Williams and two boys, one 13 and the other 15 years old, all from Buffalo, were charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration. Williams was remanded to the NCSO Correctional Facility and the boys were released to their parents.