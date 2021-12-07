Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three-car crash injures at least one person late Monday night

items.[0].image.alt
NC News Service
Police and fire crews responded to a three-car crash in Niagara Falls late Monday night.
Crash in Niagara Falls Monday night
Posted at 5:40 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 05:40:52-05

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — At least one person was hurt and taken to the hospital following a three-car crash in Niagara Falls.

It happened at the intersection of 22nd Street and Ferry Avenue.

Niagara Falls police and fire crews assisted in responding to the accident.

Video from the scene shows one person being loaded into an ambulance and another being detained by police officers.

It is not yet clear why that person was detained.

Channel 7 News has reached out to Niagara Falls police for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!