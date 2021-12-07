Three-car crash injures at least one person late Monday night

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — At least one person was hurt and taken to the hospital following a three-car crash in Niagara Falls.

It happened at the intersection of 22nd Street and Ferry Avenue.

Niagara Falls police and fire crews assisted in responding to the accident.

Video from the scene shows one person being loaded into an ambulance and another being detained by police officers.

It is not yet clear why that person was detained.

Channel 7 News has reached out to Niagara Falls police for more information.