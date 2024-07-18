Three Buffalo men sentenced for attack in 2023 that left man seriously injured

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three Buffalo men have been sentenced for an attack in August 2023 that left a man seriously injured.

The attack occurred on August 20, 2023, on the 1500 block of Broadway near Deshler Street in Buffalo.

The district attorney's office said 24-year-old Amonti K. Atkins and his brother 28-year-old Amari K. Atkins were sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. Their uncle, 53-year-old Demetrius F. Gore, was sentenced to five years in prison followed by 1 ½ years of post-release supervision.

The three men pleaded guilty to various charges in the assault earlier this year.

According to the DA, the assault occurred after a dispute outside of a nearby bottle redemption center. Amonti Atkins stabbed the victim in the face and then the three men repeatedly punched and kicked the victim.

The victim was taken by ambulance to ECMC with serious injuries. The DA said he continues to recover from the injuries in a long-term care facility.

A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim as part of the sentencing.