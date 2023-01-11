Three Buffalo men arraigned on separate burglaries committed during Christmas blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that three additional arrests have been made regarding separate burglaries that occurred during the Christmas weekend blizzard.

The first defendant, 34-year-old Walter L. Hicks-Jones, was arraigned on one count of criminal trespass in the third degree.

Allegedly on Dec. 27, 2022, Hicks-Jones entered and remained unlawfully inside of a store on the 2500 block of Bailey Avenue. The store was closed at the time due to the ongoing blizzard.

Hicks-Jones will return to court on Feb. 8 for further proceedings. If convicted, Hicks-Jones will face a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail.

The second defendant, 26-year-old John E. Harber, was arraigned on one count of criminal facilitation in the fourth degree.

Allegedly, during the early morning hours of Dec. 26, 2022, Harber, with another co-defendant, Shaquille Chillis, burglarized a business on the 3500 block of Main Street in Amherst.

Harber allegedly drove Chillis to the business with the intent to commit a burglary and act as a getaway vehicle. Harber allegedly drove away as police entered the store to investigate the burglary, but was stopped shortly later on Main Street.

Harber's co-defendant, 29-year-old Shaquille A. Chillis, was arraigned on one count of burglary in the third degree and one count of attempted petit larceny.

Chillis allegedly entered the Main Street business with the intent to steal shoes. Chillis was taken into custody without incident when confronted by responding police officers in a rear stock room of the store.

Both Harber and Chillis will return to court on Feb. 2, 2023. If convicted, both defendants will face a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.