Three Buffalo men arraigned on burglary, looting-related charges committed during Christmas weekend blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday the arrests of three men who allegedly committed burglaries during the Christmas weekend blizzard.

One defendant, 20-year-old Joshua McMillan, was arraigned in Buffalo on one count of burglary in the third degree. Allegedly, on Dec. 25, 2022, McMillan along with other unknown individuals burglarized a restaurant on the 2800 block of Bailey Avenue in Buffalo.

McMillan is accused of knowingly entering and remaining unlawfully inside the store, with the intent to commit a crime. The restaurant was closed at the time of the incident, due to the ongoing blizzard.

The owner of the restaurant claimed that nearly $2,700 in cash and various electronics were stolen during the incident.

McMillan will return to court on Jan. 23 for a felony hearing. If convicted, McMillan will face a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.

A second defendant, 40-year-old Christopher Ripley was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on one count of criminal mischief in the second degree and one count of criminal mischief in the third degree on Dec. 31, 2022.

Allegedly, on Dec. 26, 2022, Ripley intentionally damaged the door of a pizzeria on the 1100 block of East Lovejoy Street in Buffalo, by breaking the window with a crowbar.

The defendant is also accused of intentionally damaging the door of a separate business on the same block. Both businesses were closed at the time due to the blizzard.

Ripley will return to court on Jan. 17, for a felony hearing. Temporary orders of protection were issued on behalf of the victims, which orders Ripley to stay away from the businesses.

If convicted, Ripley will face a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.

The third defendant, 37-year-old Quinton D. Jones, was arraigned on Dec. 30, 2022, on the following charges:

Two counts of burglary in the third degree

One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree

Two counts of criminal mischief in the third degree

One count of petit larceny

Allegedly, on Dec. 24, 2022, at 6:10 p.m., Jones knowingly entered and unlawfully remained inside of a pizzeria located on the 3600 block of Main Street in Amherst, with the intent to commit a burglary.

The defendant allegedly gained entry to the building by smashing a window. Jones is accused of stealing food products and approximately $800 cash from the register. The store was closed at the time of the alleged burglary.

Additionally, on Dec. 24 at 6:57 p.m., Jones knowingly entered and unlawfully remained inside a second store, on the 3500 block of Main Street in Amherst, with the intent to commit a burglary.

The defendant gained entry to the building by breaking a window to unlock the door. Jones is accused of stealing approximately $1300 worth of merchandise.

This store was also closed at the time of the alleged burglary due to the blizzard.

Jones will appear in court Wednesday morning for a scheduled felony hearing. Bail was set at $5000 cash, $10,000 bond, or $10,000 partially secured bond.

If convicted, Jones will face a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

