Three Bills fans, and their memorable days at training camp

Lukas Leddick

If you asked Lukas Leddick on Thursday morning who he had to meet during his visit to Bills Training Camp, he would've told you Josh Allen. Leddick was waiting in a hospitality tent next to the walkway where players come off the field. The Bills were hosting Camp Good Days, where Leddick was a camper. In 2020, Leddick was diagnosed with blood cancer. Thankfully he's now in remission after more than two years of treatment.

As Leddick waited for autographs, he told 7 News' Michael Schwartz that he was going to have a big smile if he were to meet Allen.

An hour later the Bills star quarterback appeared, and signed autographs for every kid. Leddick had a big smile, but then burst into tears of joy when Allen came up to him to sign autographs.

"I'm so happy...I'm so happy," said Leddick, barely able to get any words out. "I'm too excited...My body clocked out, because of that."

WKBW Lukas Leddick, and his dad Blake

The teen turned 14-years-old on Saturday, and said meeting Josh Allen was not only the best birthday gift, but the best day of his life!

Henry McGinnis

At the age of 100, there's still things that Henry McGinnis is crossing off his bucket list. Thursday was his first time at Bills Training Camp. He turned 100-years-old in June.

"Wow is right," said McGinnis about his age.

McGinnis was enjoying the Bills with his daughter Jean Bishop.

"It's a very special event," said Bishop. "We've never been to a game, we've never been to practice."

Bishop explained that her father was an aspiring football player in high school. He got hit in the eye during the school's first practice, which damaged his eyesight.

"He's never been able to play football, but he's bee a great fan," explained Bishop.

McGinnis, of Rochester, called Thursday "very enjoyable."

WKBW Henry McGinnis, and his daughter enjoying their first Bills Training Camp

Martin Denecke

Martin Denecke was a VIP at Bills camp on Thursday, as a former member of the team. No, Denecke never played football, but suited up as the Bills mascot, Billy Buffalo, from 2007-2011.

"I have a lot of stories," said Denecke. "It was very hot inside the costume, and it was a lot of fun. It was hard work too.

Denecke had the tough job of getting fans excited during the Bills worst playoff drought.

"It took a lot to get people excited," said Denecke.

The Hamburg man said the costume was different when he was inside of it. He recalled having the head fall off while he was walking in a parade! Billy's new look is one Denecke approves of, and he thinks the current Billy Buffalo is "the best."