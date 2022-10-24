Three arrests made following terroristic threats to Buffalo public school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that three people were arrested following terroristic threats made towards a Buffalo public school on social media.

A community member alerted Buffalo police about a message posted online on Oct. 19. The post contained a threat towards a classmate, which was investigated by BPD detectives along with the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force.

A suspect was identified and an Extreme Risk Protection Order and a search provision was signed.

A Sunday morning search of the suspect's home, located on the 200 block of Florida Street, turned up a loaded SCCY 9mm pistol and a single-shot Derringer. According to Buffalo Police, no one in the home had a permit to possess the weapons.

The suspect, a 16-year-old Buffalo ma;e, was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

A 38-year-old Crystalann Lott of Buffalo was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

A 50-year-old Bishara Lott of Buffalo was charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. Lott's higher charge is due to the fact that he is not allowed to carry a firearm based on a prior felony conviction.

The investigation remains ongoing.