Three arrests made after 14 kilos of suspected cocaine was found inside home and vehicle in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 48-year-old Timothy C. Tucker of Inglewood, California, 23-year-old Chastity Y. Banks of Palmdale, California and 19-year-old Loany G. Gato Aronategui of Henderson, Nevada were arraigned Thursday in Buffalo City Court.

They were each charged with one count of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The district attorney's office said they were the subject of an investigation into suspected cocaine trafficking. On Wednesday investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of Pine Street in Buffalo and found approximately 14 kilos of suspected cocaine inside the garage of the rental home and inside of a hidden compartment of a rental vehicle.

Tucker, Banks, and Gato Aronategui are accused of knowingly and unlawfully being in possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.