Three arrested, including 16-year-old for alleged armed robbery on Woltz Avenue in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say three people have been arrested including a 16-year-old for an alleged armed robbery on Woltz Avenue, Friday morning.

According to police, 20-year-old Aweys Hussein of Louisville, Kentucky, 22-year-old Jeylan Bakari of Kentucky, and a 16-year-old male juvenile allegedly forced a woman to get out of her car at gunpoint, around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the 200-block of Woltz Avenue.

Officers say they then took off with the stolen Dodge Charger, and police attempted to stop them near Moselle Street and East Ferry Street but they fled from officers.

Police continued to pursue them before they crashed near Niagara Street and West Mohawk Street.

Police issued the following charges



robbery

forcible theft with a deadly weapon

unauthorized use of a vehicle

criminal possession of a weapon

criminal possession of stolen property

criminal possession of a loaded firearm

Investigators say they recovered two loaded handguns and a loaded rifle.