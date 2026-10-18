Three-alarm fire broke out at Cheektowaga commercial building

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A three-alarm fire broke out inside a large commercial building on French Road Saturday afternoon in Cheektowaga.

According to the Cheektowaga Police Department, just after 3 p.m., police and fire dispatch received multiple calls for a fire inside a large commercial building at 960 French Road.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found the building fully engulfed in flames.

The business was determined to have been closed at the time and no injuries were reported.

French Road was closed between Borden Road and Brentwood Drive while crews remained on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cheektowaga Police Department Detective Bureau at 716-686-3505.