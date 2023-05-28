Three alarm fire injures three and leaves more than a dozen homeless in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a three alarm fire in Buffalo that injured three firefighters, and left more than a dozen people homeless.
Smoke from the massive blaze on Hagen Street could be seen for miles.
Crews say a car caught on fire, with the flames quickly spreading to a pair of nearby homes.
The call came out around 11:30 Sunday morning.
Crews spent several hours at the scene.
Combined damage to the two homes and the car is estimated at nearly $500,000.
The injuries to those three firefighters, not life threatening.
The Red Cross is helping 16 people find temporary shelter.