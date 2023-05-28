Watch Now
Three alarm fire injures three and leaves more than a dozen homeless in Buffalo

Fire damaged two homes and a car on Hagen Street
Investigators are looking into the cause of a three alarm fire in Buffalo that injured three firefighters, and left more than a dozen people homeless.
Posted at 7:07 PM, May 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-28 19:07:21-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a three alarm fire in Buffalo that injured three firefighters, and left more than a dozen people homeless.

Smoke from the massive blaze on Hagen Street could be seen for miles.

Crews say a car caught on fire, with the flames quickly spreading to a pair of nearby homes.

The call came out around 11:30 Sunday morning.

Crews spent several hours at the scene.

Combined damage to the two homes and the car is estimated at nearly $500,000.

The injuries to those three firefighters, not life threatening.

The Red Cross is helping 16 people find temporary shelter.

