Thousands take part in 29th Annual 'Ride for Roswell'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors are resting their legs after pedaling for cancer research.

More than 8,000 bike riders rode in the 29th Annual 'Ride for Roswell' on Saturday, including 7 News Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski.

Every 20 minutes, riders began on Lee Road at the University of Buffalo, traveling on nine routes ranging from four to 100 miles. No matter the distance, they all came back to campus to cross the finish line at Hamilton Road.

We're told this year's race had the biggest turnout.

This year's event raised over $5 million dollars. Since 1996, the event has raised more than 72-million dollars for cancer research.