Thousands show up for Juneteenth Parade and Festival in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a celebration of black pride across the country, and right here in Western New York.

The annual Juneteenth Parade took place here in the Queen City on Saturday.

Thousands of people lined up along Genesee Street to take in all the excitement.

Dozens of community organizations marched in the parade.

Juneteenth is now a federal holiday.

It marks the day the last African-American slaves learned they were free following the Emancipation Proclamation at the end of the Civil War.

The parade was followed by the 48th annual Juneteenth Festival at Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior Park.

It included lots of great food, live entertainment along with a number of different vendors from the community.

The festival runs from 11 to 9 on Sunday as well.

Organizers say this is the second largest Juneteenth Festival in the country, behind Galveston, Texas.

