Thousands run Turkey Trot, thankful to be together

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The average person can burn anywhere from 600-800 calories when they run 8 Kilometers. That sounds like a good way to prep yourself for a Thanksgiving plate.

The 127th annual Turkey Trot took place on Delaware Avenue Thursday, and 12,000 people took part in running the road race. They wore creative costumes, brought props, and definitely repped their best Bills jersey.

As fun as the day was, there was a much greater cause. Every runner that registered for the race and got a bib, had their money go toward a great cause.

"They are contributing to YMCA and its ability to have community outreach programs. We also run a food drive through Feed More WNY," YMCA Communications Manager, Mike Baggerman said.

Baggerman said he knows this is what Buffalo is all about, and knows they won't ever stop the work to help the community.

"Buffalo is known as a charitable community. We're eternally grateful for that, and we can't wait to have them back next year, and the year after that," Baggerman said.

To find more information on the YMCA's efforts, click here.