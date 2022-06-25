Thousands ride for cutting edge cancer research

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As hot as it was in Buffalo today, that didn’t stop over 7,000 people from hitting the streets to bike for a bigger cause.

Dr. Candace Johnson is the President and CEO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Her staff was volunteering during this ride, which is something she’s incredibly grateful for.

“We have over 3,700 employees. I bet that over a third to half of them are here today. It’s incredible,” Johnson said.

After having a few virtual rides due to COVID-19, Johnson said it’s important not to forget what brought them all to the ride just because of the pandemic.

“Cancer still happened. People were getting it, they were scared and needed our help. We had to go out there and help them,” Johnson said.

One of the coolest moments of the day was knowing that people were riding for others they may not even know. One of those people being a true warrior.

Literally.

Andre Sanders, or Andre the Warrior, was diagnosed with pediatric kidney cancer when he was only 4 years old. Now, he's two years out of treatment with no sign of disease.

His father, Rich, rode not only for his son, but for all families that are impacted by cancer everyday.

"It’s just a no-brainer for us to have to come to this event, help through this process, and be a part of the community and the family because everyone is touched by cancer at some point whether you know it or not in your lifetime,” Sanders said.

"Keep fighting, and never give up,” Andre said.

