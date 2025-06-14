BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Communities across Western New York participated in the countrywide "No Kings Day” with all the protests totaling thousands of participants across the area.

"No Kings Day” is a nationwide demonstration aimed at countering a military parade in Washington, D.C., commemorating the U.S. Army's 250th birthday but also coinciding with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

Thousands Rally in Western New York for "No Kings Day" Protests

In Buffalo, thousands of demonstrators gathered in Niagara Square, filling the area with signs and chants, voicing their displeasure with the current administration.

After approximately half an hour of rallying, Buffalo Police closed off nearby roads that access the square. Protesters then marched along the road within the square, thousands strong.

WKBW

“We stand for a democratic America where no individual or individual can seize control,” Power to the People organizer Peter McNamara said. “It’s happening across the country, there are a lot of people that are very very concerned, and I think as time goes by, they have got to listen.”

“The gathering is all about love and peace and showing that we are not about dictatorships here, we are all about democracy,” Mary Martino said.

In Williamsville, hundreds more lined the streets with signs in hand near the Amherst Town Hall.

Demonstrators listened to the support of beeping car horns throughout the length of the protest.

WKBW

“This country has become a place that I do not recognize,” Sharon Levy said. “It’s definitely time for a change.”

Demonstrations also took place in Jamestown and Wellsville, as nearly a dozen protests occurred across Western New York on Saturday.

Those who attended shared their frustration with President Trump’s policies and shared their worries regarding the future of the country’s democracy and governance.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.