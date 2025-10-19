BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 'No Kings' rallies took place across the country Saturday, with nearly a dozen here in Western New York.

One of the largest local rallies took place in front of Buffalo City Hall, where thousands of people gathered in Niagara Square to protest President Trump and his administration.

"I've never been to one of these before. I've never felt the need to," said Mark Dellaposta. "But I feel the need now, I feel it's important not to stand by silently, I think it's important to do something, and that's why I'm here."

WATCH: Thousands participate in 'No Kings' protests throughout Western New York

It was a peaceful protest in downtown Buffalo, with no reported incidents. Hundreds also gathered along Main Street in Williamsville and along the Wellsville Skywalk.

Michael Crocker, Chairman of the Erie County Republican Committee, released this statement on Saturday's rallies: