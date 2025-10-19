Thousands participate in 'No Kings' protests throughout Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 'No Kings' rallies took place across the country Saturday, with nearly a dozen here in Western New York.
One of the largest local rallies took place in front of Buffalo City Hall, where thousands of people gathered in Niagara Square to protest President Trump and his administration.
"I've never been to one of these before. I've never felt the need to," said Mark Dellaposta. "But I feel the need now, I feel it's important not to stand by silently, I think it's important to do something, and that's why I'm here."
It was a peaceful protest in downtown Buffalo, with no reported incidents. Hundreds also gathered along Main Street in Williamsville and along the Wellsville Skywalk.
Michael Crocker, Chairman of the Erie County Republican Committee, released this statement on Saturday's rallies:
"The so-called 'No Kings' rally is nothing more than a hate-America protest sponsored by extreme far-left groups like the Socialist and Communist Parties. These are the same radicals who despise our country’s values and want to divide Americans at every turn. While they march against the very idea of America, President Trump and the Republican Party are standing up for working people, securing our border, rebuilding our economy, restoring peace around the world, and driving down energy costs. Republicans are fighting for America’s future. The far left is fighting against it."