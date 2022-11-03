Thomas Rhett bringing 'Home Team Tour 23' featuring Cole Swindell to Buffalo on July 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Multi-Platinum entertainer Thomas Rhett has announced the dates for the "Home Team Tour 23" which includes a stop in Buffalo.

Thomas Rhett will be joined by Cole Swindell and Nate Smith and will take the stage at KeyBank Center on July 6, 2023. The tour will hit 40 cities across 27 states.

“Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be. I can’t wait to see the joy on y’alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We’re definitely gonna have a good time." - Thomas Rhett

Pre-sale tickets go on sale to Home Team Members and Citi cardmembers on November 8. Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 11 at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.