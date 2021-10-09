This year's NYS ballot to include 5 proposals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On any New York State ballot this year you will find five proposals. Each one would potentially change the state's constitution.

The first question asks whether the State senate should be capped at 63 senators, and how the state redraws the lines for the assembly and senate.

“This proposed constitutional amendment would freeze the number of state senators at 63, amend the process for the counting of the state’s population, delete certain provisions that violate the United States Constitution, repeal and amend certain requirements for the appointment of the co-executive directors of the redistricting commission and amend the manner of drawing district lines for congressional and state legislative offices.” NY Board of Elections

The second proposal has to do with clean air constitutionally protected clean air and a healthy environment for everyone in the state.

“The purpose of this proposal is to protect public health and the environment by adding the right of each person to clean air and water and a healthful environment to the Bill of Rights in Article I of the New York Constitution.” NYS Board of Elections

Proposal 3 and 4 have to do with voting.

“The New York constitution made New York one of the more difficult states to vote and register to vote. And so, these will eliminate some of the impediments that the New York State constitution creates,” said Shawn Donahue, an associate professor of political science at the University at Buffalo.

Proposal 3 would eliminate the requirement to register to vote 10 days before an election.

“Section 5 of Article II of the New York Constitution now requires that a citizen be registered to vote at least ten days before an election. The proposed amendment would delete that requirement. If this amendment is adopted, the Legislature will be authorized to enact laws permitting a citizen to register to vote less than ten days before the election.” NYS Board of Elections

In Proposal 4, absentee balloting would be open to all.

“The purpose of this proposal is to eliminate the requirement that a voter provide a reason for voting by absentee ballot. The proposed amendment would do so by deleting the requirement currently in the Constitution that restricts absentee voting to people under one of two specific circumstances: (1) those who expect to be absent from the county of their residence, or from New York City for residents of that city, on Election Day, and (2) those who are unable to appear at their polling place because of illness or physical disability.” NYS Board of Elections

The fifth proposal has to do with expanding the jurisdiction of New York City's civil court.