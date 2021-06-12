This weekend's your last chance to perform 'Laps For Love' at Wilkeson Pointe in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can help raise money and awareness for people with cerebral palsy by participating in 'Laps For Love' at Wilkeson Pointe Park in Buffalo, this weekend.

Make LemonAide is holding a walk/run/roll 'Laps For Love' from June 6-13.

"The whole point of the exhibit is to educate the community on Cerebral Palsy and really celebrate," said Carol Walier, Make LemonAide Marketing Director. "It's been a tough time being home and being isolated. We really want Buffalo to learn about it and celebrate our warriors."

'Laps For Love' runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

