'This means a lot': Celebrating the first graduating class of the Erie Corps initiative

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 10 graduates of the Erie Corps are getting ready to start their careers. The group of 18-to 22-year-old residents in Erie County was recognized today for completing the paid program created for those who live below the federal poverty level.

Erie County joined forces with the Workforce Development Board and Erie 1 BOCES to offer this training for youth living at less than 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.

Troy Schinzel, the Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry said the majority of these graduates already have jobs.

"It's a seasonal position...up to 5 months 40 hours a week. It's park maintenance, building maintenance ...helping us with special events," he explained.

Graduates said this opportunity is already changing their lives.

"This means a lot honestly," said Chauncey Cromer.

He said he is proud to be one of 10 graduates of the program. They have been training for months for a career in environmental conservation.

"Every day I come back with my gloves on and my glasses they know I was at work," said Cromer.