'This is unbelievable': Veteran surprised with new car wrap

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local veteran is hitting the road in a freshly wrapped vehicle, thanks to the City of Good Neighbors.

James Schaller served in the Vietnam War and his Purple Heart magnet was recently stolen from his vehicle.

WNY Heroes partnered with Streamline Designs to give Schaller an even bigger and more permanent Purple Heart decal.

"This is unbelievable," said Schaller. "That means so much to me, what he's done and what he does for all veterans."

The new car wrap features a Purple Heart, helicopters, medals, and more.