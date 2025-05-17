'This is not typical Bolivar': Two New York State Troopers stabbed during vehicle and traffic stop in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two New York State troopers were stabbed during a vehicle and traffic stop in the Village of Bolivar Saturday.

New York State Police said on Saturday afternoon, troopers found a reported stolen vehicle at Crosby's Gas Station. When they attempted to arrest the driver, 31-year-old Julia C. Groff of Bolivar, she allegedly stabbed 9-year veteran Trooper Jacob Klock above the eye and 11-year veteran Trooper Michael Rich in the head.

WATCH: Video obtained by The Wellsville Sun shows the two troopers trying to arrest Groff.

Video shows attempt to arrest woman accused of stabbing two New York State Troopers

One trooper fired their gun, but didn't hit Groff. According to state police, both Trooper Klock and Trooper Rich were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in serious condition. They have since been released.

Mark has lived in the Village of Bolivar for nearly a decade and was shocked to hear what happened at the gas station.

"This is not typical Bolivar," he said. "I can tell you that right now I've been here for quite a few years and years before that and it’s not typical Bolivar. We were just sitting there wondering what the hell was going on. It can’t be Bolivar!"

Bolivar's Mayor, Levi Feely, shared the following statement with 7 News:

Although I cannot comment on the open investigation that is currently being implemented by the New York State Troopers, I want to reinforce the utmost respect and support that our community has for the men and women of all law enforcement agencies and the first responders who were called to the incident.



Their quick response and professionalism are greatly appreciated by the people of Bolivar. Our thoughts are with the injured troopers and their families, and we pray for a speedy recovery.

Groff was arrested and charged with:



Two counts of first-degree attempted murder

Two counts of aggravated assault upon a police officer

Two counts of menacing a police officer

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Groff is being held without bail at Allegany County Jail and is set to appear in the Town of Bolivar Court on May 21.