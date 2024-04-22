'This is not something we've experienced before': Large dog adoptions down at SPCA, at capacity

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County is no longer taking any large dogs, as more are coming in than going out, which is putting the shelter in an unprecedented situation.

Cait Daly, president and CEO, said the shelter is experiencing a high number of large dogs not getting adopted. She said SPCA is now at capacity.

"Normally we don't have an issue, adopting our dogs, so this is not something we've experienced before having dogs sit for extended periods of time," Daly said. "Adoption numbers are really down nationwide. And we're seeing it here."

Daly said the lack of adoptions has to deal with the rising cost of living, vet fees and medication. It's also one reason the SPCA deals with people coming in and surrendering their pets.

"I think people are just getting priced out," Daly said.

According to The Zebra, an insurance comparison site, feeding a dog can cost you between $400 and $700 a year. The yearly costs to care for a dog are even wider from $1500 to $9000.

"But if you have a dog and you're struggling, we do have services and we want to highlight that, that we have you know veterinary services behavior services, we have food resources that we can provide," Daly said.

Kelli Swagel, president and founder of the Pit Chic and Rescue Buffalo on Grand Island, said resources are always available to pet owners.

"We understand some things people lose their jobs and may not be able to buy food or you know, vaccines for the dog that month. Well, we can connect you with food, we can donate a couple of bags of food, so you don't have to give up your dog," Swagel said.

Swagel takes in stray dogs from different cities and towns, abandoned pups or ones part of cruelty cases. One of the dogs she has right now, Honey, is from an owner surrender which Swagel said she experienced too.

"A lot of people get Christmas puppies. They're cute. Everybody wants a puppy. And then usually around this time, we're seeing a lot of owner surrenders," Daly said. "People don't want to take the time or maybe they don't understand what goes into owning a dog and sometimes puppies are mouthy. You know, when we always urge anyone, with being a professional dog trainer, reach out...There's a lot of things that we can help, even just over a phone call, that we can help solve that problem."

If you are interested in adopting a dog or finding more resources you can visit the SPCA's website here or Pit Chic's website here.