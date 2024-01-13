'This is going to be a dangerous storm': Gov. Hochul announces travel ban for Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A travel ban will be in effect for all of Erie County and the I-90 starting at 9 p.m. Saturday due to the severe lake effect snow storm that's forecasted to blast the region with blizzard conditions.
"This is going to be a dangerous storm," said Governor Hochul at a briefing in Cheektowaga this afternoon. "I'd rather be safe than sorry later."
The travel ban will remain in effect until at least 6 a.m. Sunday and may be extended. The NFL has moved the Bills-Steelers playoff game at Highmark Stadium to 4:30 p.m. Monday due to the storm.
Tractor trailers are also banned from the thruway from exit 46 to the Pennsylvania line.
Buffalo’s Canalside right now💨— Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) January 13, 2024
(I recorded a report, but you can’t hear a word I’m saying) pic.twitter.com/7wEw7B4GAs
The governor is encouraging Western New Yorkers to stock up on any food, medications or other essentials needed for the weekend.
Whiteouts and power outages and are also expected due to high wind conditions.
"We are expecting 65 mile per hour wind gusts throughout a very good portion of Erie County," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
Buffalo Bishop Michael Fisher is also encouraging parishioners to stay home this weekend.
"These are dangerous and life-threatening conditions. Please respect the travel bans in our communities. In light of these dangerous conditions, no one should put themselves, or others, at risk to attend Sunday Mass this weekend," Fisher said.
Governor Hochul released the following guidelines for traveling in winter weather:
- Do not drive unless necessary.
- If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.
- If you have a cell phone or other communications device such as a two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.
- The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation accidents. Before getting behind the wheel, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow; good vision is key to good driving. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars. Be extra alert and remember that snowdrifts can hide smaller children. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.
- It is important for motorists on all roads to note that snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which in many cases is lower than the posted speed limit, to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. Oftentimes on interstate highways, snowplows will operate side by side, as this is the most efficient and safe way to clear several lanes at one time.
- Motorists and pedestrians should also keep in mind that snowplow drivers have limited lines of sight, and the size and weight of snowplows can make it very difficult to maneuver and stop quickly. Snow blowing from behind the plow can severely reduce visibility or cause whiteout conditions. Motorists should not attempt to pass snowplows or follow too closely. The safest place for motorists to drive is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and salted. Never attempt to pass a snowplow while its operating.