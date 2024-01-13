'This is going to be a dangerous storm': Gov. Hochul announces travel ban for Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A travel ban will be in effect for all of Erie County and the I-90 starting at 9 p.m. Saturday due to the severe lake effect snow storm that's forecasted to blast the region with blizzard conditions.

"This is going to be a dangerous storm," said Governor Hochul at a briefing in Cheektowaga this afternoon. "I'd rather be safe than sorry later."

The travel ban will remain in effect until at least 6 a.m. Sunday and may be extended. The NFL has moved the Bills-Steelers playoff game at Highmark Stadium to 4:30 p.m. Monday due to the storm.

Tractor trailers are also banned from the thruway from exit 46 to the Pennsylvania line.

Buffalo’s Canalside right now💨



(I recorded a report, but you can’t hear a word I’m saying) pic.twitter.com/7wEw7B4GAs — Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) January 13, 2024

The governor is encouraging Western New Yorkers to stock up on any food, medications or other essentials needed for the weekend.

Whiteouts and power outages and are also expected due to high wind conditions.

"We are expecting 65 mile per hour wind gusts throughout a very good portion of Erie County," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Buffalo Bishop Michael Fisher is also encouraging parishioners to stay home this weekend.

"These are dangerous and life-threatening conditions. Please respect the travel bans in our communities. In light of these dangerous conditions, no one should put themselves, or others, at risk to attend Sunday Mass this weekend," Fisher said.

