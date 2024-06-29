“This is amazing:’ Friday Night Live return to Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of neighbors are enjoying their time here at the “Friday Night Live" on Jefferson Avenue as a way to spend time with one another.

“I think this is amazing,” Raondalyn Hawkins, a Buffalo resident. “This is what we really need right now. All the drama and fights and negativity in the city. We need a good environment like this where hundreds of people can come out and have fun. There are no fights, arguments it’s just good vibes only.”

Organizers tell 7 News reporter Yoselin Person their mission for this event was to give the community a little taste of what Jefferson Avenue was like decades ago.

“This area is where we did everything. I shopped here. I ate here. I went to the theater here,” says Marnetta Malcolm, founder of Jefferson Avenue Friday Night Live. “And for all of us that remember we remembered that we used to know not just our friends we knew their grandmother. Their aunts, cousins and we were always together.”

“I'm very excited to be working as a member of the Jefferson Association to help revitalize the beautification of Jefferson Avenue to bring back its glory and beauty,” says Dr. D Green, owner of Juicy Quartz.



Gwen Curry is a professional grant writer and is excited to connect with people in person.

“If they're not on facebook, linkedin or instagram they would never find me and they don’t even know that I’m in Buffalo,” says Gwen Curry, a professional grant writer. “But I'm here and I'm here to serve the section of generation so they can take their vision into the next level.”

You’ll see more of these festivities happening every Friday thru August 30th from 5:30pm to 9 pm.