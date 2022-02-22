'This is a thrilling day for us': Grand Island couple welcomes 7th baby on palindrome date

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday is February 22, 2022 or numerically, 2-22-22!

It is not something which happens very often. In fact, this entire week is pretty unique.

It is palindrome week, meaning the date every day this week reads the same both forward and backward.

It's not just #Twosday, it's a whole Palindrome Week! Every date through the end of February is the same forward and backward. pic.twitter.com/ZHxgswpp6R — 7 News WKBW (@WKBW) February 22, 2022

Tuesday was a cute depiction of how "good things come in two's".

A Grand Island couple welcomed their 7th baby at Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Tuesday afternoon.

"The best recovery experience I have had in my five C-section recoveries, so this is a thrilling day for us and an extraordinary day for our whole family," mother, Teri, said.

Although the new baby girl was scheduled for a 2:22 p.m. Cesarean section, an emergency in a different operation room put mom on hold. Instead, the baby girl was delivered at 2:46 p.m.

"Ever since I was little, I knew that 2/22/22 was going to be a big day but I didn't know why," Teri added.

Parents, Teri and Chris, were able to speak with 7 News about two hours after Teri's surgery on this "Twosday", to share this thrilling day.

The couple's other children range from ages 2 to 17. This is their sixth girl and their oldest is a son.

"It's super dynamic because we have teenagers as well as a toddler. They all have different perspectives. Some of them will be jumping in for helping to take care of her. Some of them are going to be helping me in my recovery, but we are thrilled that we're going to be having time off," Teri explained.

Get this, the baby girl also shares the same birthday with her mom!

"We've been able to prepare for today just by having her coming and that's been the biggest gift to me. Going forward, I have another daughter who has a February birthday. So, we possibly may blend them or just enjoy everything."

7 News shares its best wishes with the family!